Former Football Canada president Mullin named chair of tackle football task force

Jim Mullin has a new football gig.

The former president of Football Canada has been appointed chair of the Global Tackle Football Task Force. It was established by the International Federation of American Football, of which Mullin is a vice-president.

The task force is being mandated with evaluating the global state of tackle football and establishing strategies to support the growth, competitiveness and inclusivity of the game.

“We are at a pivotal moment in tackle football’s evolution,” Mullin said in a statement. “Our goal is to maintain its competitive integrity while ensuring that national federations in every region have the capacity to pursue a clear pathway to international competition.”

Mullin, of North Vancouver, B.C., was elected as IFAF vice-president in December following two terms as Football Canada’s president and seven-plus years overall with the organization. In July, Canada won a third straight world junior title in Edmonton, downing Japan 20-9 in the championship game held at Commonwealth Stadium.

IFAF consists of 75 member countries --- including 16 in North and South America — and was formed in 1998. The organization was recognized as an Olympic international federation last year leading up to the 2028 Summer Games when flag football will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles.

The task force will examine the state of tackle football globally among national teams to determine structural, financial, and logistical hurdles that could hinder the sport’s broader expansion. Information gathered will help form proposals on formats for international competitions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.