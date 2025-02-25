Scherzer strikes out four in two innings as Blue Jays top Cardinals 3-2

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitching session during spring training in Dunedin Fla., on Monday, February 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

DUNEDIN — Max Scherzer had a solid spring training debut for Toronto as the Blue Jays defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday.

Scherzer started the game and struck out four of the seven batters he faced.

He gave up the Cardinals' opening run in the first inning after surrendering a triple to Victor Scott II, who later scored on an Alec Burleson sacrifice fly.

Toronto acquired the 40-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, earlier this month. The eight-time all-star signed a one-year, US$15.5-million contract with Toronto in free agency.

The Blue Jays received a crash course of sorts on what it’s like to play with Scherzer, who rebuffed offers of high-fives when he reached the dugout at the end of both innings he pitched.

“We kind of realized on the fly he doesn’t like giving high fives on the way in,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Asked if he approached Scherzer, Schneider laughed.

“I learned from others that went for it and didn’t get a response,” he said. “So I just tucked back in the dugout and went about my day.”

Bowden Francis, who was scheduled to start Tuesday against Detroit in Lakeland, Fla., before that game was cancelled due to rain, relieved Scherzer in the third inning.

He gave up a two-out solo shot to Scott as the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead.

Alejandro Kirk got the Jays on the board in the bottom of the third when his single scored Andrés Giménez. Toronto had the chance to add more runs in the inning but Steward Berroa flied out with two outs and the bases loaded.

After Francis pitched a three-up, three-down fourth, the Jays tied the score in the bottom of the inning when a Giménez single scored Davis Schneider. Giménez, who was replaced by Michael Stefanic as Toronto made several substitutions in the sixth inning, is batting .500 (3-for-6) so far this spring.

Stefanic’s two-out single in the sixth scored Alan Roden and gave Toronto its first lead of the game at 3-2. Stefanic was a part of the final play of the game to seal the win, tagging Bryan Torres as he tried to steal second base on a throw from catcher Tyler Heineman.

Berroa entered the game in the first inning in relief of centre-fielder Joey Loperfido, who was injured when he crashed into the wall trying to field Scott’s triple.

Toronto (3-0) hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

With files from The Associated Press