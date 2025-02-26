Canada coach tells Trump to lay off 'ridiculous rhetoric' of Canada as a 51st state

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, right, disputes a call during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Marsch waded into politics Wednesday, telling President Donald Trump "to lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being a 51st state." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez

Canada soccer coach Jesse Marsch waded into politics Wednesday, telling U.S. President Donald Trump to “lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being a 51st state.”

The 51-year-old Marsch, a former U.S. international who was born in Racine, Wisc., made his comments at a CONCACAF news conference at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the site of next month’s CONCACAF Nations League Finals featuring Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Panama.

He was asked about the recent Four Nations Face-Off hockey final between Canada and the U.S. and, as an American coaching the Canadian men’s team, how comfortable was he with “all this political stuff happening right now.”

“As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies,” Marsch said. “But one thing’s for sure, when I look forward to a month from now, I know that this will fuel our team — the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is.”

“I guarantee you our team will be ready,” he added.

Canada, ranked 31st in the world, takes on No. 19 Mexico in one semifinal March 20 while the 16th-ranked U.S. faces No. 36 Panama in the other. The championship and third-place games will take place three days later.

“These international tournaments for Canada mean something different now,” Marsch said. “And as an American, I’d like to address the 51st state discourse, which I find unsettling and frankly insulting.

“Canada’s a strong independent nation that’s deep-rooted in decency. Really. And it’s a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now hate-fuelled climate that’s in the U.S.”

Marsch said that in his time as head coach he has found that Canada values “fairness and unity” and is a country where people find strength in their differences.

“And honestly it’s one of the things that I’ve enjoyed the most about our team is that they exemplify this as human beings and as a team,” he said. “Look, they’re almost all first- and second-generation Canadians coming from different heritage and cultures, but they uniquely are incredibly proud to be Canadian, to represent their country, to give everything to each other and the love that they have for each other and playing for their country.”

Marsch said he “couldn’t be prouder” to be Canada’s coach.

“I’ve found a place that embodies for me the ideals and morals of what not just football and a team is, but what life is,” he said. “And that’s integrity, respect and the belief that good people can do great things together.”

Asked for his response, Oguchi Onyewu, U.S. Soccer’s vice-president of sporting, aid he was there to promote the Nations League.

“My main focus right now and the U.S.‘s focus is the competition ahead and hopefully coming back as a four-peat champion, knowing that the competition is extremely stiff and that any of these four teams have the quality in their player pool to win this tournament,” said the former U.S. international.