Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing player

MADRID — A soccer fan who racially abused former Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo during a league match at Granada three years ago has been given a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court.

The supporter, who was also handed a 14-month stadium ban, was caught on camera making monkey gestures towards Akapo, who is Black, during Cádiz’s 0-0 draw at Granada in February 2022.

Akapo, who now plays for Brazilian club Amazonas, applauded the news on social media. La Liga — which reported the abuse to Spanish authorities at the time — also welcomed the long-awaited verdict.

“La Liga has been notified of the sentence against the fan who directed racist insults to the player Carlos Akapo during the Granada vs. Cadiz match of Feb. 28, 2022,” it said in a statement on its X account.

“This closes one of the oldest cases of racist incidents against which La Liga is fighting to eradicate hatred in soccer.”

The fan will likely serve a suspended sentence. In Spain, defendants without previous convictions rarely spend time in jail for sentences of less than two years for a non-physically violent crime.

Akapo was born in Spain but represents Equatorial Guinea — his father’s country — at international level.

He left Cádiz for Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes in August 2022. The 31-year-old joined Amazonas earlier this month.

“Cádiz welcomes this news and will continue to ensure the safety and integrity of its members both on and off the pitch, defending the values of integrity and equality that must prevail in today’s society,” the Spanish club said in a statement.