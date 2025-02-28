Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to Dubai final, chance for third title of 2025

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime waves after beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manish Swarup

DUBAI — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will play for his third title of 2025 after downing French qualifier Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who already claimed titles in Adelaide and Montpellier this season, saved three set points in the opening set before taking control in the second, breaking Halys’s serve at a crucial moment.

It was one of his four break-point conversions out of seven chances in the match as he powered through the deciding set, saving both break points faced.

Auger-Aliassime fired 10 aces to Halys’s five.

“I don’t know how I pulled it through today,” Auger-Aliassime said post-match. “I only played three-setters this week, we were both feeling a bit tired, I think. It was just (about) having positive self talk, I think everyone can relate.

“When we’re having a tough day, just to have a pep talk and stay positive. I did that well and dug deep physically, so I’m really happy it paid off today.”

The victory marked his 16th win of 2025, the most on Tour. He entered the Dubai event coming off a semifinal loss to Russian Audrey Rublev at the Qatar Open.

“It’s never easy, coming from Doha you feel a bit tired,” Auger-Aliassime said post-match when asked of his standout start to the season. “But it’s the same challenge for everyone, that’s what is interesting.

“It’s (about) who’s going to be sharp when they need to, and win the important points. It’s never easy, but I feel more and more confident that I have the solutions to come through matches like this.”

He will now face the winner of the semifinal between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tallon Griekspoor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.