$146 million earmarked to upgrade Toronto’s BMO Field ahead of 2026 World Cup

BMO Field is getting upgraded ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will see several matches hosted in Toronto.

In an announcement Monday, FIFA, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), and City of Toronto officials revealed $146 million in upgrades to “enhance stadium infrastructure, technology and overall appeal.”

“These updates will elevate the stadium into a world class destination for future sports and entertainment events,” said Sharon Bollenbach, City of Toronto FIFA World Cup 2026 Executive Director. “[They will] continue to drive positive economic impact for Toronto long after the World Cup.”

Specific to the World Cup tournament, upgrades will increase capacity at BMO Field to more than 45,000, with 10,000 temporary seats added to the north grandstand and 7,000 on the south grandstand.

Player spaces and locker rooms will also be enhanced to accommodate international teams for the six World Cup matches, as well as the field’s broadcast infrastructure.

Toronto will host six games kicking off on June 12, 2026, marking the first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil. BMO Field will be referred to as the “Toronto Stadium” for the duration of the tournament.

Upgrades that will last beyond the World Cup tournament include four new LED videoboards, new lighting, and an upgraded audio system.

Self-serve technology will also be added at select concession stands, Wi-Fi inside the stadium will be upgraded, and a new centre-field lounge and state-of-the-art kitchen will be built to serve fans.

As well, the field “will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to meet world-class standards and new team dugouts will be added to accommodate future international events.”

Following the World Cup, a ticketed rooftop patio with a 1,000-person capacity will be added.

The renovations already started in December and construction is expected to continue through to August. The second phase of construction will run from December 2025 to March 2026.

BMO Field will remain open for Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts games during renovations.

“Today’s announcement invests in infrastructure to welcome the world to Toronto,” Mayor Olivia Chow said at Monday’s announcement. “This event will bring almost a billion dollars to [the city’s] economy and thousands of jobs.”

In December, FIFA released an economic impact assessment estimating that the World Cup could generate up to $940 million in positive economic output for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).