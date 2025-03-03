Tennis champion Serena Williams takes ownership stake in Canada’s first WNBA team

Former tennis player Serena Williams sits on stage at the OMR digital trade show in the exhibition halls, in Hamburg, Germany, May 10, 2023.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams, is officially part-owner to the Toronto Tempo.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” Serena Williams said in a release on Monday.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said she is excited to partner with Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures which owns Toronto’s WNBA team, and to foster the franchise’s legacy together.

Teresea Resch, president of the Tempo Basketball Club, expressed her excitement for such an internationally recognized “champion” to join the Toronto team.

“She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible,” Resch said in a statement. “She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world—and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring—we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

On top of owning part of the team, the franchise says Williams will contribute to “bringing the Tempo to life visually,” by partaking in future jersey designs and forging merchandise collaborations.

In February, the Toronto Tempo announced Monica Wright Rogers will lead the helm as their general manager. Wright Rogers had previously coached two teams, and worked two seasons as the assistant GM with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Tempo will play their home games at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, starting in 2026, but will also host regular-season contests in Montreal and Vancouver.