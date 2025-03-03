There’s another way to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets in Toronto. Here’s how

BMO Field in Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. FIFA's member associations voted 134 to 65, with one no-vote, Wednesday in favour of the joint North American bid by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over that of Morocco at the FIFA Congress in Moscow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

There is another way for soccer fans to try and score tickets to see Canada during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

Canada Soccer released two new philanthropic programs on Monday, with one of them expanding its Canada Red supporters' club program to tickets for Canada’s games at the upcoming series in 2026.

Canada Red is a fan engagement organization, offering a platform to its supporters by granting exclusive access to Canada Soccer’s FIFA World Cup 26 ticket allotment lottery.

While fans don’t have to make a financial contribution to potentially get off the sidelines and into the stands at BMO Field, the higher the tier they contribute to, the higher the chance they will win a ticket. Canada Red says tickets through the lottery are sold through a weighted random draw based on the tier they are part of.

There are seven tiers, ranging from “starter” to “icon,” with prices ranging from $50 to $5,000 annually. Canada Red previously offered three tiers, the first free and the other two costing $50 and $150 per year.

“From priority access to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets and VIP experiences to behind-the-scenes content and special donor recognition, you’re ensuring your place at the heart of Canadian soccer’s biggest moments,” Canada Red’s website reads.

Typically, FIFA reserves some World Cup game’s tickets for fans, who can register for the ticket lottery online. Canada is also reserving tickets for fans through Canada Red—something previously done at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—and is entirely separate to FIFA’s lottery.

It should be noted all tickets through Canada Soccer’s lottery are strictly for Canadian matches, and there is no guarantee all Canada Red members will land tickets.

All contributions made through Canada Red funnel to three priority areas at the Canada Soccer Foundation: accessibility for youth club soccer, Canadian coaching excellence and enhanced national team support.

Like Canada Red, U.S. Soccer also boasts a multi-pronged membership program with eight different tiers from standard insider—which is free—to president’s circle, which costs US$10,000 annually.

Toronto will host six matches in the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with the first one kicking off on June 12, marking the inaugural men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil with Canada to play on the field.

With files from The Canadian Press