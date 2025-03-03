Vasilevskiy, Hintz, Suzuki named NHL's three stars of the week

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenceman Ryan McDonagh team up to stop a shot by Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (27) during the first period in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 27, 2025. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Dallas centre Roope Hintz and Montreal captain Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Vasilevskiy stopped 71 of the 73 shots he faced last week, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .973 save percentage and one shutout, as the Lightning extended its winning streak to eight games.

He highlighted his week by making 24 saves for his 38th career shutout in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Hintz topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points in three games to propel the Stars to a pair of wins.

Five of Hintz's assists came on the power play.

Suzuki placed second in the NHL with seven points (three goals, four assists) in three games as the Canadiens completed a perfect week to move within three points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

