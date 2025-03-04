Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving reportedly suffers season-ending ACL injury

Kyrie Irving lies on the court after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL in his left-knee, according to multiple reports, an injury that would see him miss the rest of the season. — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL in his left-knee, according to multiple reports, an injury that would see him miss the rest of the season.

Irving went down during his team’s defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, with his left knee bending awkwardly as he attempted a layup.

Despite needing help walking, Irving stayed on the court to shoot two free throws. The 32-year-old, though, was clearly in a lot of pain and was seen grimacing throughout. He left the game after shooting the free throws and would not return.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas Mavericks for comment on his reported injury.

The injury will be a major blow for the Mavericks who have relied on Irving’s brilliance throughout the season.

It’s the latest bit of heartbreak for the Mavericks and their fans in what has been a stunning 2025. The team made waves last month when it traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The main part of the return in that deal, star forward Anthony Davis, was forced out of the Mavericks’ lineup shortly after becoming part of the team by injury.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Article written by Ben Church, CNN