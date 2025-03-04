Raptors convert Robinson to standard NBA contract, sign Rhoden to two-way deal

Toronto Raptors' Orlando Robinson (21) competes for the ball with Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins (22) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have converted centre Orlando Robinson to a standard NBA contract and signed guard Jared Rhoden to a two-way contract.

The six-foot-10, 235-pound Robinson is averaging 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 12.5 minutes in 26 games with the Raptors and the Sacramento Kings this season.

He signed a two-way contract with Toronto on Feb. 7 following two 10-day contracts earlier this year.

Robinson, from Las Vegas, has averaged 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.3 minutes in 93 games (10 starts) with Miami, Sacramento and Toronto.

He signed with the Heat as an undrafted free agent in July 2022 following three seasons at Fresno State (2019-22).

The six-foot-five, 210-pound Rhoden has appeared in five games with Toronto and Charlotte this season.

He previously signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Feb. 19.

Toronto announced the moves hours before facing the Magic on Tuesday night in Orlando.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.