Richie Laryea to miss Toronto FC's game at FC Cincinnati due to hamstring injury

TORONTO — Fullback-wingback Richie Laryea, injured early in last weekend’s 4-2 loss in Orlando, will not make the trip with Toronto FC for Saturday’s game at FC Cincinnati.

Toronto coach Robin Fraser said Laryea’s injury is hamstring-related but is still being assessed.

“We’re being pretty thorough in terms of determining the exact severity of it. He won’t be available this week,” Fraser said after training Thursday. “But in terms of the course of action, I don’t think it’s yet been completely determined.”

Laryea exited the Orlando game in the 22nd minute after requiring treatment twice at Inter&Co Stadium.

Laryea’s health is also being monitored by Canada coach Jesse Marsch, with the Canadian men taking on Mexico on March 20 in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in Inglewood, Calif. The lack of a complete diagnosis at this point does not bode well for Canada duty.

Laryea is coming off an injury-disrupted 2024 campaign that saw him undergo hamstring surgery in March in London, England, after going down injured in the Feb. 25 season opener. He did not return until June 1 and finished the season with just 12 league appearances.

Laryea, who was the team’s third-highest-paid player last season at US$1.33 million, was one of TFC’s three designated players in 2024 although that designation has since been removed since the team has been able to accommodate his salary under the salary cap without the relief that DP status entails.

Defender Henry Wingo is questionable for Saturday with a “little bit of a hamstring issue.”

Fraser said defender Nicksoen Gomis (calf) and winger Derrick Etienne Jr. (hernia surgery) are both available with Gomis playing a reserve team game last week.

Out-of-favour Italian star Lorenzo Insigne was with the team Thursday in the portion of training open to media. But like the first two games of the season, he is not expected to make the trip with the club actively looking to move him out.

Quizzed about Insigne, Fraser said he was available for selection. And asked why he is not being selected, the coach said he is picking players “who you think are going to help you win the game.”

And asked if there was a resolution in sight to the Insigne impasse, Fraser replied: “I have no idea.”

At US$15.4 million last season, Insigne’s salary was second only to Miami’s Lionel Messi in MLS. The Italian is under contract with Toronto through June 2026.

Toronto (0-1-1) is looking for its first win of the season after drawing 2-2 at D.C. United in the season opener and losing in Orlando.

Cincinnati (1-1-0) is coming off a 1-1 draw with visiting Tigres on Tuesday in CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 play.

