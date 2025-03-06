Toronto Raptors sign centre Colin Castleton to 10-day contract

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, centre, loses the ball while being pressured by Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., left, and centre Colin Castleton (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Thursday.

The six-foot-11, 250-pound centre appeared in 10 games with the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

He has also played in 26 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games with the Osceola Magic and Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League, averaging 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 30.2 minutes.

He is shooting .528 (171-324) from the field and has scored double figures in 24 games and 20-plus points eight times, including a career-high 28 points Feb. 4 at Delaware.

Castleton, from DeLand, Fla., has career averages of 1.5 points and 4.0 minutes in 26 contests with the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in October 2024.

The Raptors next face the Utah Jazz on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press