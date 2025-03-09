Blue Jays score six runs in eighth to beat Rays 13-9 in spring training

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Daulton Varsho (25) hits a single against the New York Mets during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the eighth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-9 in spring training action Sunday.

Left fielder Will Robertson and pinch-hitter Jay Harry hit home runs at the top of the inning as Toronto jumped to an 11-6 lead.

First basement Damiano Palmegiani added a homer in the ninth while Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger had two hits as the Blue Jays improved to 9-6 in Grapefruit League play.

Starting pitcher José Berríos allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out one in four innings. Reliever Zach Pop (1-0) got the win.

The Rays (6-7) led 6-5 though seven innings thanks to homers from Brandon Lowe and Ricardo Genovés. Taj Bradley gave up five hits and one earned run in three innings, while Joey Krehbiel (0-2) was tagged with the loss.

Toronto continues spring training against Houston in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press