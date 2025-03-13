Oliver Miller, member of Toronto Raptors' inaugural team, dead at 54

Toronto Raptors centre Oliver Miller makes a pass around the head of an unsuspecting Atlanta Hawks guard Steve Smith during first quarter NBA action in Toronto Tuesday night.(CP PHOTO)

TORONTO — Oliver Miller, a member of the Toronto Raptors during their inaugural season in 1995-96, has died. He was 54.

The Raptors announced Miller’s death Wednesday and held a moment of silence for him before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. The cause of death was not given.

Miller, affectionately known as “The Big O,” played in parts of three seasons during two stints in Toronto from 1995 to 1998.

The six-foot-nine, 280-pound centre from Fort Worth, Texas, was drafted in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Phoenix Suns in 1992 after a stellar college basketball career with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

He played nine NBA seasons for the Suns, Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, averaging 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds during a 492-game career.

Miller posted career highs during Toronto’s inaugural campaign with 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

“The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller,” the team said in a statement. “He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family.”

Miller was the last pick of the 1995 expansion draft that also involved the Vancouver Grizzlies, leaving the Pistons to join the Raptors.

“I am so sad to report we have lost another NBA Fraternity member! Nine year veteran Oliver Miller has passed away at age 54,” said former player Eddie Johnson, now a colour analyst with the Suns. “Going to miss you Big O. RIP.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.