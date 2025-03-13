Varsho hits two-run homer as Blue Jays top Orioles 6-4 in pre-season play

Blue Jays right-fielder Daulton Varsho (25) hits a single against the New York Mets during first-inning MLB action in Toronto on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

DUNEDIN — Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in pre-season play Thursday at TD Ballpark.

Varsho, who batted in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter, also had an RBI single to boost his average to .350 and his OPS to a whopping 1.491.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits for Toronto (12-6) and reliever Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the victory.

Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., worked the ninth inning for his first save.

Cade Povich (1-1) shouldered the loss for the Orioles (8-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.