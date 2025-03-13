Victoire acquire forward Willoughby from Sceptres for defender Kjellbin

Toronto Sceptres forward Kaitlin Willoughby (28) and Jessica Digirolamo (22) of the Boston Fleet race towards the puck as Boston goalie Aerin Frankel (31) looks on during second-period PWHL action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — The Montreal Victoire have acquired forward Kaitlin Willoughby from the Toronto Sceptres in exchange for defender Anna Kjellbin.

It was the lone deal made Thursday before the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s mid-afternoon trade deadline, the league said in a statement.

Kjellbin had one assist in 18 games for Montreal this season. Willoughby did not record a point over 20 games with Toronto.

“Kaitlin’s arrival allows us to add even more depth to our squad,” said Victoire general manager Daniele Sauvageau. “Both teams are visibly happy with these additions, which answered both of our needs.”

Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury said Kjellbin gives Toronto another right-handed option on the blue line.

“(She) brings international experience and is a proven leader as the captain of team Sweden,” Kingsbury said. “We are excited to welcome her to our Sceptres family.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.