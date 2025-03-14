Canada's Oshae Brissett signs 10-day contract with Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics' Luke Kornet (40) celebrates with Oshae Brissett (12) after scoring during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Canadian swingman Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract, the NBA team said Friday.

The 26-year-old Toronto native averaged 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over 11 games with the Long Island Nets of the G League this season.

Over his career, Brissett has averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over 227 career NBA games with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

He won an NBA championship with the Celtics last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.