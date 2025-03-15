Chicago Fire rally from early deficit for a 2-1 win to spoil Toronto FC home opener

Toronto FC forward Tyrese Spicer (16) and Chicago Fire defender Leonardo Barroso (2) go down together vying for the ball during second half MLS action in Toronto, Saturday, March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Goals by Andrew Gutman and Hugo Cuypers lifted the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 comeback win over Toronto FC on Saturday, spoiling TFC's home opener and leaving Robin Fraser's team winless four games into the MLS season.

Toronto (0-3-1) looked positive early and went ahead in the 11th minute via Deandre Kerr, only to give two goals back and trail 2-1 at the break. Chicago (2-1-1) looked comfortable with the lead in the second half before an announced crowd of 22,738.

Toronto started well and Kerr gave the home side its first lead of the season when he rose majestically to head home a Federico Bernardeschi cross. Kerr was a late addition to the lineup after Norwegian forward Ola Brynhildsen was injured in the warmup.

Chicago's Jonathan Dean was injured on the play, falling awkwardly, and did not return.

Chicago's Sergio Oregel hit the goalpost with a low shot from distance in the 27th minute. The visitors pulled even three minutes later when Bernardeschi — trying to dribble past a third Chicago player — was dispossessed by Jonathan Bamba in his own end and Gutman, with the Toronto defence backing off, beat Sean Johnson with a powerful shot.

After Johnson made a diving save to stop a free kick, Cuypers put Chicago ahead in the 44th minute. The Belgian designated player scored his fourth goal in the last three games, driving though the Toronto penalty box and beating Johnson after the TFC defence was cut open.

Toronto centre back Kevin Long, injured in an earlier collision, gave way to 18-year-old Canadian youth international Lazar Stefanovic in first-half stoppage time.

TFC was already missing three injured defenders in Richie Laryea, Henry Wingo and Sigurd Rosted. Raoul Petretta was listed as questionable on the bench.

Cuypers, put behind the Toronto defence, had a chance to add to the lead in the 63rd minute but his attempted chip was just wide.

Cuypers beat Kosi Thompson to the ball off a corner in the 71st minute to make it 3-1 with a header, at least temporarily. Johnson protested he had been fouled by Maren Haile-Selassie and referee Allen Chapman agreed after reviewing the play on the pitchside monitor.

The game was preceded by fans booing the U.S. anthem.

Chicago was coming off a dramatic 3-1 win at FC Dallas after drawing visiting D.C. United 2-2 and losing 4-2 at Columbus. The Dallas game marked the first time in franchise history Chicago scored at least three goals after the 80th minute in a come-from-behind road victory.

Toronto lost 2-0 at FC Cincinnati last time out, following a 4-2 defeat at Orlando City and 2-2 draw at D.C. United.

Prior to the Brynhildsen injury, Toronto coach Robin Fraser made one change to his starting 11 with Alonso Coello, making his 50th MLS appearance, coming in for midfielder Deybi Flores.

Once again, there was no place for out-of-favour Italian star Lorenzo Insigne in TFC's matchday squad. The 33-year-old former Napoli captain's name drew some boos when the entire roster was announced before kickoff.

The Fire were without injured captain Kellyn Acosta, Chase Gasper, Dylan Borso, David Poreba and Carlos Teran while Chris Mueller, whose wife just had a baby, was also unavailable. Dylan Borso and Romingue Kouame, listed as questionable, did not dress.

TFC is now 14-13-13 all-time against Chicago in regular-season play — and winless in the six meetings (0-4-2) since a May 2022 home win over the Fire.

Toronto is 9-7-3 in its 19 MLS home openers to date.

It was a damp day, with a temperature of 11 Celsius (feeling like nine), before the sun came out just ahead of the afternoon kickoff.

BMO Field looked a little different, in the midst of renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With new video screens planned for each corner, a temporary video screen was stationed at the north end.

Atop the south stand, an 11-foot 800-pound statue of a hawk, named the Guardian, stared towards the lake. The hawk has been part of the club's story since its inception, with a live hawk initially brought in to scare off seagulls.

Now the hawk, which was enveloped in smoke during the pre-game ceremonies, has become part of a new club slogan "Hunt for Glory."

Toronto plays at the New York Red Bulls next Saturday while Chicago visits Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press