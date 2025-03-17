Jays split squads beat Yankees, fall to Phillies in spring training

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette slides safe at home plate to score a run against the New York Yankees during third inning Grapefruit League MLB baseball action in Dunedin Fla., on Saturday, February 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

DUNEDIN — Carter Cunningham homered in the bottom of the ninth as a Toronto Blue Jays split-squad beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in spring training action Monday.

Cunningham’s homer was one of six hits in the game.

The Blue Jays took a 4-0 lead with Bo Bichette’s two-run homer in the second inning.

New York’s Trent Grisham hit a two-run shot in the third to cut Toronto’s lead to cut Toronto’s lead to 4-3.

The Yankees took a 5-4 lead on solo homers from Ben Rice in the seventh inning and Brenny Escanio in the eighth before Matt Whatley tied it with a homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out three over three innings. Eric Pardinho struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

In Clearwater, Fla., Chris Bassitt allowed a run and two hits and struck out four over 5 1/3 innings before another Jays split squad fell 4-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia scored two runs with two out in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead and put the game away on Keaton Anthony’s solo home run in the eighth.

Toronto reliever Zach Pop was charged with both runs and took the loss.

Ranier Nunez homered in the third inning and Davis Schneider went deep in the fourth to stake Toronto to a 2-0 lead.

Toronto (14-9) next faces the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in Sarasota, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.