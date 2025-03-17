Roden and Straw show their mettle in push for outfielder jobs with Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden sits in the dugout during spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday, February 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alan Roden is proving he’s up for the challenge. Myles Straw is showing he can also hang at the big-league level.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielders have been in the spotlight for different reasons in recent weeks and their strong pre-season play has left team brass with some tough decisions to make ahead of the club’s season opener.

Roden and Straw, both non-roster invitees, have posted impressive numbers in Grapefruit League play and have made the battle for the fourth outfielder spot an interesting one.

George Springer, Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho are expected to be the regular starters with Joey Loperfido, Davis Schneider, Jonatan Clase, Steward Berroa and Nathan Lukes also in the mix.

Varsho has been limited to designated hitter duties as he builds up his throwing arm after shoulder surgery last September. It remains unclear if he’ll be ready for the March 27 opener against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

That uncertainty has left the door open for potential opportunity.

Roden, 25, was singled out by Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins during a media availability at the start of training camp. Atkins said he’d put some pressure on him for this year and listed the outfielder’s many attributes.

“It’s cool to be recognized by him and it’s an excellent opportunity,” said Roden, who’s listed as Toronto’s fifth-ranked prospect by MLB. “I’ll do the most that I can to take advantage.”

He has done just that in the pre-season, showing solid range in the outfield and making consistent contact at the plate. Roden is hitting .409 with two homers and a whopping 1.336 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

“(I’m) just developing as a hitter in terms of approach and the things that I want to do in the box to give me the best chance to have success,” he said in a recent interview. “I want to continue with that and continue learning.

“Hopefully that leads to the (best) results possible.”

A third-round draft pick in 2022, Roden hit .293 over 125 games last year t the Double-A and Triple-A levels. His numbers improved after he made the jump to Buffalo.

Over 71 games with the Bisons, he hit .314 with nine homers, 48 RBIs and a .406 on-base percentage.

“It’s cool to watch a guy go through the system, take everything that’s thrown at him and apply it really quickly,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Straw, meanwhile, was in the headlines in January after an unexpected trade with Cleveland.

The Blue Jays acquired the minor-league outfielder - and took on about $10 million on his contract over the next two years - along with $2 million in international bonus pool space for a player to be named later or cash.

Securing the bonus pool space appeared to be the team’s final push in an effort to land Japan’s Roki Sasaki, but the star pitcher instead chose the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I was shocked, for sure,” Straw said of the trade. “But coming to this organization, I’ve heard nothing but great things. I definitely think it’s cool that you can play for a country.”

Primarily known for his speed and defensive ability, the 30-year-old won a Gold Glove with the Guardians in 2022. His offensive numbers have declined since and he spent almost all of last season at Triple-A Columbus.

This spring, however, Straw has impressed with an eye-popping .462 average and 1.137 OPS.

“There’s a lot of different ways he can impact our team, whether it’s late in the game, on the bases or defensively, moving a guy (over), getting a bunt down, he can run,” Schneider said. “Just a pretty cool skillset.”

Straw made his big-league debut with Houston in 2018 and became an everyday player for the Astros in 2021. He was dealt to Cleveland that summer in a deadline deal.

“It’s a fresh start,” Straw said of joining his third big-league team. “That’s a real thing sometimes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press