Kingsbury's golden streak comes to an end with moguls world championship silver

Canada's Maia Schwinghammer, bronze medalist in a women's moguls, celebrates with compatriot siler medalist in the men's moguls Mikael Kingsbury, at the Freestyle World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

SAINT MORITZ — Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury saw his moguls world championship winning streak come to an end Wednesday.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second in the final with 82.86 points, well behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (89.03).

Daeyoon Jung of South Korea (81.76) was third.

Maia Schwinghammer of Saskatoon took third in the women’s event.

Kingsbury had won the last three men’s moguls world championships. His medal count in the event stands at four gold, two silver and two bronze.

He has the chance to win his fourth straight dual moguls title on Friday.

Kingsbury is coming off another stellar World Cup season which saw him take home three Crystal Globes as the moguls, dual moguls and overall moguls champion.

He defeated Horishima in the final World Cup dual moguls event of the season last week in Livigno, Italy, to leapfrog his Japanese rival into first place in the season standings.

Horishima won his first world moguls title in eight years.

In the women’s event, Schwinghammer finished with 74.92 points behind Perrine Laffont of France (77.92) and Hinako Tomitaka of Japan (75.15).

Schwinghammer finished the women’s World Cup moguls standings in third place.

The Canadian Press