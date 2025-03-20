ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman John Prokop to one-year contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Union defenseman John Prokop (21) during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against St. Lawrence on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Schenectady, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman John Prokop to a one-year contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

His contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Prokop will join the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies for the remainder of this season on an amateur tryout.

The 23-year-old from Wausau, Wis., has posted 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Union College this NCAA season.

Prokop, a six-foot-three, 195-pound rearguard, was named to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team and the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in 2023-24.

He was also named to the 2022-23 NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.