Argos add veteran coaches Marshall, Shivers to round out Dinwiddie's staff

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Greg Marshall watches during first half CFL action against the Argonauts in Toronto on Thursday August 18, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added two big names to their coaching staff as they prepare to defend their Grey Cup title this season.

The CFL club announced Friday that Greg Marshall is joining head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s staff as a defensive line coach, while Jason Shivers is returning to Toronto as co-defensive co-ordinator, defensive backs coach and pro player personnel assistant.

Marshall is entering his 21st season as a CFL coach, and his first with the Argos. He started his CFL coaching career as Saskatchewan’s defensive line coach in 1994 and was the Roughriders' defensive co-ordinator from 1996 to 1999.

He spent the next decade as a defensive co-ordinator while taking on other roles with Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton before his lone season as a CFL head coach with Saskatchewan in 2011.

After a second stint as Edmonton’s defensive co-ordinator in 2013 he spent 10 years coaching in U Sports, including six years as the University of Toronto’s head coach, before returning to the CFL as Ottawa’s defensive line coach in 2024.

Shivers started his career with Toronto in 2013 as a defensive assistant before coaching defensive backs with Edmonton and Saskatchewan between 2014 and 2018, winning a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.

Shivers was named defensive co-ordinator of the Roughriders in 2019. He returned to Edmonton in 2024 as assistant head coach and defensive co-ordinator responsibilities.

Marshall had a decorated playing career as a defensive end before joining the CFL’s coaching ranks. After being drafted by the NHL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1978, he joined the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1980.

He was a CFL all-star in four straight seasons and was the league’s outstanding defensive player in 1983.

Shivers joined the Argos as a defensive back in 2007. He missed his first season with an injury but returned to play 32 games in Toronto before finishing his career in Hamilton.

The remainder of the Argos coaching staff are returning from the team’s 2024 championship season. Dinwiddie, who is also the Argos' offensive co-ordinator, is entering his sixth year with the team.

Other returning coaches include: Kevin Eiben, co-defensive co-ordinator and linebackers; Kris Sweet, offensive line; Mike Miller, quarterbacks; Pete Costanza, receivers and pass-game co-ordinator; Dominic Picard, running backs; Drew Tate, offensive assistant; and Mickey Donovan, special teams co-ordinator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.