Auger-Aliassime into third round at Miami Open with win over Aussie qualifier

MIAMI — Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Australian qualifier Tristan Schoolkate on Friday.

The 24-year-old Canadian was solid on serve, converting 84 per cent of service points with six aces.

He saved the only break point he faced and scored on all 11 of his net point chances.

On return, Auger-Aliassime broke Schoolkate twice on nine chances, including in the first game of the second set, to cruise to victory in one hour 27 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 18th in Miami, is 17-6 this season with two titles. He will next face 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Auger-Aliassime and Musetti have split their previous six matches, with the Italian winning the most recent meeting in the bronze-medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ont., faced 10th seed Paula Badosa of Spain in women’s second-round action later Friday.