Canada introduces roster to defend women’s world hockey championship gold

CALGARY — Choosing Canada’s roster for the 2025 women’s world hockey championship generated more debate because there’s more information on more players, says general manager Gina Kingsbury.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League in its second season gives elite players more game reps than they ever had pre-PWHL, which in turn offers more scouting data about who is ready to wear the Maple Leaf in the biggest international tournament of the season.

“I do believe this roster, there was way more debate than we’ve had in the past,” Kingsbury said Friday. “The great thing is this league has created a platform for players to showcase their abilities and what they bring to the game.

“Athletes are able to make our team based on their performances throughout the whole season and not just a little glimpse. Now we really get to see them play every night in a very competitive league. It definitely opens our eyes to different possibilities.”

Of the 25 Canadians players tasked with defending the gold medal at the April 9-20 world championship in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia, 23 are from the PWHL. Canada opens defence of its title April 10 versus Finland.

Defender Chloe Primerano of North Vancouver, B.C., and goalie Eve Gascon of Terrebonne, Que., are the two college players on a roster of 14 forwards, eight defenders and three goalies.

Edmonton’s Danielle Serdachny, the overtime hero in Canada’s 6-5 win over host United States in last year’s final, is among 17 returnees from that victorious squad in Utica, N.Y.

The 2025 edition continues to carry an experienced core with Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Blayre Turnbull, Natalie Spooner, Emily Clark, Laura Stacey and Sarah Nurse, defenders Jocelyn Larocque, Erin Ambrose and Renata Fast and goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens all aged 30 or over.

“Experience is critical. We’ve won the last four out of the last five major events with this core,” said Kingsbury. “You don’t want to rest on that and just think we’re automatically we’re going to be successful because we have been successful with this group, but there’s definitely a confidence that whatever we’re going to be faced with, we would have seen it in the past, and we’ve been able to overcome it as a group.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation increased the size of women’s rosters from 23 players to 25 to match the men’s world championship, although women’s Olympic rosters will remain at 23 next year in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

Canada’s roster was chosen by Kingsbury, head coach Troy Ryan, senior scouting and development manager Cherie Piper, assistant coaches Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette and Britni Smith, as well as goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood.

Kingsbury is also GM and Ryan also head coach of the PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres, while Cheverie is the Montreal Victoire’s head coach.

Gascon, 18-year-old Primerano and defender Sophie Jaques of Toronto will make their world championship debuts for Canada as will forwards Darryl Watts of Toronto, Hannah Miller of North Vancouver and Jennifer Gardiner of Surrey, B.C.

Forwards Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais and Kristin O’Neill, defenders Ella Shelton, Micah Zandee-Hart and Claire Thompson and goalie Kristen Campbell round out Canada’s lineup.

Miller, 30, was on host China’s roster in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. The versatile Gardiner was close to making Canada’s world championship team last year and 25-year-old Watts was chosen for her goalscoring touch.

Miller and Watts are Sceptres and Gardiner plays for the Victoire.

“They’ve definitely proven their worth and ability to compete through their league play,” Kingsbury said.

The 21-year-old Gascon, who has played two seasons for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, joins veterans Desbiens and Campbell in the goaltending trio.

Emerance Maschmeyer, a regular in Canada’s lineup in recent years, was placed on long-term injury reserve by the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge after she sustained a lower-body injury in a March 11 game.

“Even before the injury, Eve was in the mix for sure,” Kingsbury said. “Eve’s had a tremendous season in college. She’s been a goalie we identified early on that had all the tools and attributes to eventually become an Olympian and a big goalie for our country in the future.”

Canada is in a pool with the tournament’s top five seeds alongside the United States, host Czechia, Finland and Switzerland. Germany, Hungary, Japan, Norway and Sweden complete the field.

The Canadians won’t play a pre-tournament exhibition in Czechia because of the tight turnaround between the start of the PWHL’s international break April 2 and the tournament.

“We felt that there was more of a need right now to just practice and settle in as a group versus trying to rush an exhibition game in there,” Kingsbury said. “All of these athletes are coming off playing a lot of games. It’s not like we need the extra games.”

Article by Donna Spencer.