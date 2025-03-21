Canada's Homan wraps up round robin with wins, falls short of bye at curling worlds

Canada's skip Rachel Homan releases the stone during the match against Italy at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

UIJEONGBU-SI — Canada’s Rachel Homan closed out her round-robin schedule with a pair of wins at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea.

Homan and her top-ranked Ottawa-based rink of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes beat Italy 9-2 and China 7-5 on Friday.

Canada finished tied for second with host Korea in the 13-team standings at 10-2, behind Switzerland at 11-1.

Korea, however, earned the second semifinal bye for winning its head-to-head matchup against Canada.

The defending champion Canadians will take on Scotland’s Sophie Jackson (7-5) on Saturday for a spot in the semifinal.

The winner will meet Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.