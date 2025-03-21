Canada's women's world hockey championship roster unveiled

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin, front, looks to pass while defended by United States forward Taylor Heise during the first period in the final at the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships in Utica, N.Y., Sunday, April 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adrian Kraus

CALGARY — Canada’s roster for the women’s world hockey championship has been unveiled.

A squad of 25 players are tasked with defending the gold medal when the 10-day championship starts April 9 in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

Canada starts defence of its title April 10th against Finland.

The team includes veterans such forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and defender Jocelyn Larocque, but forward Hannah Miller and defenders Sophie Jaques and Chloe Primerano are among the players who will make their world championship debuts.

Canada defeated the host United States 6-5 in overtime in last year’s final in Utica, N.Y.

The International Ice Hockey Federation increased women’s rosters from 23 players to 25 this year to match the men’s world championship.