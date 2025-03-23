Clement scores winning run on wild pitch as Blue Jays edge Pirates 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, front, throws a pitching session during spring training in Dunedin Fla., on Sunday, February 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

DUNEDIN — Chris Bassitt went a strong 5 2/3 innings while Ernie Clement scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Toronto Blue Jays nipped the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in exhibition baseball action Sunday afternoon.

Clement put Toronto ahead 2-0 in the third inning when he scored on Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter's wild pitch. Nathan Lukes' RBI single opened the scoring for the Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh scored its lone run of the game in the sixth when Joey Bart's sacrifice fly brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa home.

Bassitt (2-0) earned the win, allowing just two hits and one run (earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.

Falter (0-1) took the loss. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) with a strikeout over five innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press