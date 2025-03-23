Toronto edges Montreal 2-1 to prevent Victoire from clinching PWHL playoff berth

Toronto Sceptres' Natalie Spooner (24) moves in to score on Montreal Victoire goaltender Elaine Chuli (20) as Victoire's Kati Tabin (9) defends during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que. Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

LAVAL, Que. — Natalie Spooner’s second-period goal proved to be the winner as the Toronto Sceptres edged the Montreal Victoire 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Place Bell.

Spooner scored her third goal of the PWHL season just over 12 minutes into the second to help Toronto (11-2-5-7) earn a second straight win. Jesse Compher also scored in the second.

Kristin Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Sceptres as she won her eighth game of the season and second in as many contests. Toronto has yet to lose in regulation this month and improved to 3-0-1-0 in March.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her league-leading 15th goal of the season late in the third for Montreal (10-6-3-6). The Victoire lost its third straight game but for just the first time in regulation since a 4-1 defeat to the Sceptres on March 6.

It marks the team’s longest losing streak of the season.

Elaine Chuli stopped 18 shots for the Victoire. The Waterford, Ont., native started in place of Ann-Renée Desbiens, who suffered a left knee injury in Montreal’s 3-2 shootout loss in Boston against the Fleet on Tuesday. Desbiens leads the PWHL in wins (13), goals-against average (1.85) and save percentage (.932).

Montreal could’ve secured a playoff spot with a regulation win. But the Victoire remains in first place in the PWHL standings, three points ahead of Toronto with five games remaining for each team.

The Sceptres welcomed back forward Sarah Nurse to their lineup after she was activated from long-term injured reserve before the game. She collected an assist and had two shots on goal in 13 minutes 55 seconds of ice-time in her return.

The 30-year-old had missed Toronto’s last nine games with a lower-body injury sustained while representing Canada during the Rivalry Series on Feb. 6.

TAKEAWAYS

Victoire: Despite outshooting Toronto 17-8 in the second and directing 22 shots on goal, Montreal trailed 2-0 come period’s end. It marked the third straight game the team has trailed.

Sceptres: Toronto killed off four-of-five Montreal power-play opportunities during the game. Across the six-game season series, the Sceptres killed off 21-of-22 Victoire power-play opportunities (95 per cent success rate).

KEY MOMENT

After a scoreless first, the Sceptres wasted little time getting on the scoreboard to start the second. Captain Blayre Turnbull found linemate Compher in the slot who fired a shot past the glove of Chuli 52 seconds into the period.

KEY STAT

Compher’s second-period goal was her fifth in six games against the Victoire this season. Six of Compher’s 10 career PWHL goals have been scored against Montreal.

UP NEXT

Victoire: Visit Minnesota Frost on Wednesday.

Sceptres: Visit Boston Fleet on Wednesday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

Jordan Stoopler, The Canadian Press