Toronto FC reserve side signs 15-year-old Jamaican youth international forward

Jamaican youth international forward Jahmarie Nolan is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, signing an MLS Next Pro contract with Toronto FC II. At 15 years four months and 14 days, the Jamaican youth international is the youngest player to sign an MLS Next Pro contract in Toronto FC II history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC *MANDATORY CREDIT *

TORONTO — Toronto FC has signed 15-year-old Jamaican forward Jahmarie Nolan to its reserve team.

At 15 years, four months and 14 days, the Jamaican youth international is the youngest player to sign an MLS Next Pro contract in Toronto FC II history.

“Jahmarie is an exciting young talent that we’re thrilled to welcome to the club,” Toronto FC technical director Sean Rubio said in a statement. “He is a dynamic attacking player with significant experience at both the senior club and youth international levels. It’s a big move for the player and his family, and we’re looking forward to supporting them every step of the way.”

Nolan scored three goals for Jamaica in three appearances at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Guatemala in February.

Nolan, who spent five years coming through the ranks at the Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Saint Ann, Jamaica, made his professional debut at 14 for Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League, against Racing United FC on Oct. 7, 2024.

During the 2024-2025 season, Nolan scored one goal and added two assists in 11 appearances in the Jamaican first division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025