Poeltl, Quickley help Raptors beat struggling Wizards 112-104

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) moves past Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 112-104 on Monday night to stop a four-game slide.

Immanuel Quickley had 21 points and seven assists for Toronto. Scottie Barnes finished with 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

Washington lost its fifth consecutive NBA game. Jordan Poole scored 23 points for the Wizards, and AJ Johnson had 17. Bob Carrington finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Wizards lost Keyonte George after the guard sprained his left ankle early in the game. The 21-year-old George got injured while going for a rebound.

Key moment

Ochai Agbaji had a driving dunk and A.J. Lawson converted a layup to help the Raptors open a 108-98 lead with 2:20 left.

Key stat

Washington guard Marcus Smart made his 1,000th career 3-pointer with 11:25 left in the first half.

Up next

Raptors: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.