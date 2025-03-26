Alexandra Eala stuns Iga Swiatek to make the Miami Open semifinals

Alexandra Eala from Philippines serves to Magda Linette from Poland during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teenager Alexandra Eala pulled off another upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday when she knocked off five-time Grand Slam champion and second-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old left-hander, who received a wild card into the WTA 1000 event, is the only Filipino player on the professional tennis tour and entered ranked 140th.

During this history-making run, Eala reached her first WTA semifinals by beating her third major champion, this time in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Along the way, she defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who is ranked No. 5. That was Eala’s first win over a top-10 player.

Then Eala won on a walkover in the fourth round over Paula Badosa, giving her added rest.

Swiatek broke Eala in the match’s first game, but the teenager broke right back. The first two games took 15 minutes to play.

On set point, Swiatek rapped a forehand long, ending the set in 42 minutes and putting Eala one set from the semifinals, where she will face either Jessica Pegula of the U.S. or Emma Raducanu of Britain, who play Wednesday night.

Though Eala represents the Philippines, she has lived the last six years in Mallorca, training at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.

