Woodbine, horsemen’s association reach two-year deal to boost purses by $5.7 million

TORONTO — Woodbine’s 2025 racing season will begin April 26 after Woodbine Entertainment and the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association of Ontario (HBPA) agreed Wednesday on a two-year contract.

The deal boosts purses by $5.7 million. It commits $64.7 million in purses this year and $65 million in 2026, both with 128-day race meets.

Woodbine’s 2025 campaign will conclude Dec. 14.

“We understand and appreciate that many horse people are facing tough economic circumstances during these uncertain times,” Woodbine Entertainment CEO Michael Copeland said in a statement. “At the same time, we remain focused on meaningful strategic initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth and sustainability.

“Our sole mandate is to support a vibrant horse racing industry in Ontario, and we will continue working hard toward a stronger future for our sport and its participants.”

HBPA president Sue Leslie said the agreement gives horse owners and trainers the ability “to plan and move forward.”

“The 128 racing days and the purse increase provide needed stability for our members,” she said. “And while there is always more work to be done, we believe that this is a necessary and positive step forward for racing in Ontario.

“We embrace open dialogue with Woodbine and remain hopeful for the future. Thank you to our owners and trainers for their patience and support.”

Woodbine will release its 2025 stakes schedule soon but the $1-million King’s Plate, the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown, will be run Aug. 16 at Woodbine Racetrack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.