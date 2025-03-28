Canada calls in forward Nyah Rose as injury replacement for Evelyne Viens

Canada's Nyah Rose, left, and Spain's Sandra Villafane fight for the ball during a U-20 Women's World Cup round of sixteen soccer match in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Nyah Rose has replaced injured forward Evelyne Viens on Canada’s roster for a pair of international women’s soccer friendlies against Argentina in B.C.

Canada Soccer said Viens had suffered a “minor muscle injury: with her Italian club side AS Roma.

Rose, the younger sister of Canadian defender Jade Rose, plays collegiate soccer at Southern Methodist University. The 19-year-old from Markham, Ont., has won two senior caps for Canada already.

The seventh-ranked Canadian women host No. 33 Argentina on April 4 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver and April 8 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025