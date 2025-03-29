ADVERTISEMENT

Guerrero and Gausman help the Blue Jays beat the Orioles 8-2

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) works during first inning MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Bo Bichette had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run as Toronto bounced back from a 12-2 loss on Thursday on opening day. Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Jackson Holliday hit a solo homer for Baltimore, but his one-out drive in the third inning was the Orioles’ only extra-base hit.

The Orioles hit a franchise-record six opening-day homers on Thursday. They finished with three total hits Friday.

Blue Jays left-hander Brendon Little exited after striking out a pair of batters in the eighth because of a left lat cramp. Nick Sandlin finished for Toronto.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (0-1) lost his debut start with Baltimore, allowing four runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

At 41 years and 136 days, Morton became the oldest starting pitcher in franchise history. He surpassed Orlando Peña, who was 39 years and 177 days in a May 13, 1973, start against the Yankees.

Baltimore’s oldest pitcher was left-handed reliever Jesse Orosco, who was 42 years and 160 days old in a September 1999 game against the Yankees.

Key moment

Toronto used three straight singles to load the bases with nobody out in the fourth. Morton walked in a run and gave up a sacrifice fly before exiting. After Albert Suárez began his outing with a run-scoring wild pitch, Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly and Bichette scored on Jorge Mateo’s throwing error.

Key stat

Four of Holliday’s six career home runs have come against the Blue Jays.

Up next

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his Blue Jays debut Saturday afternoon against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer.

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press