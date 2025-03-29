Guerrero and Gausman help the Blue Jays beat the Orioles 8-2

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) works during first inning MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Bo Bichette had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run as Toronto bounced back from a 12-2 loss on Thursday on opening day. Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Jackson Holliday hit a solo homer for Baltimore, but his one-out drive in the third inning was the Orioles’ only extra-base hit.

The Orioles hit a franchise-record six opening-day homers on Thursday. They finished with three total hits Friday.

Blue Jays left-hander Brendon Little exited after striking out a pair of batters in the eighth because of a left lat cramp. Nick Sandlin finished for Toronto.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (0-1) lost his debut start with Baltimore, allowing four runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

At 41 years and 136 days, Morton became the oldest starting pitcher in franchise history. He surpassed Orlando Peña, who was 39 years and 177 days in a May 13, 1973, start against the Yankees.

Baltimore’s oldest pitcher was left-handed reliever Jesse Orosco, who was 42 years and 160 days old in a September 1999 game against the Yankees.

Key moment

Toronto used three straight singles to load the bases with nobody out in the fourth. Morton walked in a run and gave up a sacrifice fly before exiting. After Albert Suárez began his outing with a run-scoring wild pitch, Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly and Bichette scored on Jorge Mateo’s throwing error.

Key stat

Four of Holliday’s six career home runs have come against the Blue Jays.

Up next

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his Blue Jays debut Saturday afternoon against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer.

This version corrects the final score to 8-2 instead of 5-2.

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press