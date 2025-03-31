Barrett scores 31 points as Raptors beat fading 76ers 127-109

Philadelphia 76ers' Ricky Council IV, left, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — R.J. Barrett scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 127-109 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their eighth straight loss.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, for the Raptors, who have won four in a row.

Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 for Philadelphia.

The Raptors took the lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter and did not relinquish it. Toronto led 63-49 at halftime, with Barrett leading the way with 19 points.

The Raptors outscored the 76ers 64-60 over the final two quarters, while Jamison Battle led had a team-high 13 second-half points.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Toronto has won 10 of 15. Barrett had his first game with at least 30 points since Dec. 16.

76ers: Philadelphia has allowed at least 110 points for 19 straight games.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to go up 104-84.

KEY STAT

Philadelphia shot just 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

76ers: Visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday.