Blue Jays, Astros swap right-handed pitching prospects Robertson and Batista

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nick Robertson poses in Dunedin, Fla., on February 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have traded minor league right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson to the Houston Astros for right-handed pitching prospect Edinson Batista.

Robertson hasn’t pitched a big league game this season, while the 22-year-old Batista has never pitched in the majors.

Batista had a 6-6 record with a 5.01 earned-run average over 26 games with Houston’s A+ affiliate in Asheville, N.C., last season.

He struck out 103 over 115 innings in that span.

Robertson split time between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto last season.

The 26-year-old Robertson pitched one scoreless inning for the Blue Jays in 2024 but had a 4.38 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings for St. Louis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.