Messi’s bodyguard says he is banned from touchline at Inter Miami games

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, stands with his bodyguard Yassine Chueko after a fan ran onto the field during second half MLS action against Toronto FC in Toronto, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko said he has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

Cheuko gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-times Ballon d’Or winner.

“They don’t allow me to be on the field anymore,” the bodyguard was quoted as saying by Spanish media.

“I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There’s a huge problem here, let me help Messi.”

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed and multiple sides had designated team security guards that are stationed near team benches on the field.

Inter Miami have been contacted for comment.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)