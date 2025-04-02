‘A dream’: Canada keeps winning streak alive, moves to tie for first with defeat of Norway at men’s curling worlds

Canada skip Brad Jacobs watches his stone as Norway's Martin Sesaker looks on at the World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada has now won three in a row at the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s curling championships in Moose Jaw, Sask., beating Norway 8–3 Wednesday morning.

The win moves Canada to 6–1 in round robin play and into a tie for the top of the standings.

“Six and one is a dream,” lead Ben Hebert said after Wednesday’s game. “If you would’ve told me we’d be six and one right now, I would have taken it.”

Team Jacobs fell behind early, after Norway struck first and led 2–1 after three ends.

But a big three-point swing in the fourth changed the direction of the game.

Gallant would get the big score started with a huge double with his first stone of the end.

Later in the frame, Norwegian skip Magnus Ramsfjell would look for a double to clear the house.

But he couldn’t move enough Canada stones and skip Brad Jacobs would draw to the button to score three and lead 4–2 after four.

“That was big,” Jacobs said. “And then forcing back and controlling the scoreboard from there.”

With the hammer in the fifth, Norway would score another single and get back within one.

Canada led 4–3 at the fifth-end break.

Looking for a deuce in the sixth, Jacobs was looking to move a red stone, mere inches to create a two-pointer. But on the draw, he would tick his own guard.

Fortunately for Canada, the shooter would spin into the house in order to score the single point and increase the lead to two once again.

In the seventh end, Canada – without the hammer – sat five rocks in the house to Norway’s one.

Jacobs looked to a nose hit of the lone red stone in the house, but it overcurled to tick a guard.

Following that shot with his final stone, Ramsfjell attempted a light split of his own rock to work the deuce.

However, the weight was not enough to push it close enough to score and Canada would escape the end with a steal of one and a 6–3 lead.

“It’s about taking advantage of your opportunities,” the Canada skip said. ”One of the main things we need to continue to do right now and moving forward is just stay mentally strong.”

A failed Norway double would lead to a steal of two for Canada in the eighth and it was handshakes for a Canada win.

The difference today, sharp rocks from the crews maintain the ice.

“We’re probably the best prepared team when it comes to hitting the rocks midweek based on how we practice,” Jacobs said. “It was never even an issue.”

“[We’re] veteran enough we’ve seen that before,” Hebert added. “It was good to get it out of the way early and try to match up our deliveries from yesterday to today with what the speed is going to be [the rest of the week.]”

“We did a good job,” he added.

Canada is tied atop the standings with China at 6–1.

The rest of the day will see both the top teams take on Czechia.

China plays the Czechs in the afternoon draw, while Canada will do the same at 7 p.m.

“[Czechia] has beat us this year,” Hebert said. “If they think we’re taking them lightly, we’re coming.”