Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck past Carolina Hurricanes Dmitry Orlov (7) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Ovechkin took another step closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record by scoring his 892nd career goal in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin moved two away from tying Gretzky and three from passing him. The 39-year-old Russian was disappointed in his team’s loss and that he couldn’t score another one.

He had a point-blank shot stopped by Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen early in the second period with the Capitals trailing 3-0.

“We have a pretty good chance in the second, first shift a breakaway,” Ovechkin said. “And in this game, if you have a chance, you have to use it and I think all goalies play well tonight.”

Ovechkin also had a early chance to set the tone for the night, five minutes in, but had the puck poked away from behind by Carolina’s top defenseman, Jaccob Slavin.

To get No. 892, Ovechkin beat Andersen on a 5-on-3 power-play with 34.5 seconds left in the second period. He now has 10 goals in 13 career games against Andersen, 53 overall in the 92 games he has faced Carolina and 32 in 46 games in Raleigh, which is the most of any visiting player.

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, were in attendance for No. 892, sitting together in a suite.

All eyes were on Ovechkin and “The GR8 Chase,” but the third period devolved into an old-school, rough-and-tumble hockey game. Eight players, four from each team, were given misconduct penalties after multiple fights and scrums.

Ovechkin was poised to get another late power-play chance before Connor McMichael had a roughing penalty tacked on to his fighting major.

“We understand there’s a possibility to see them in the playoffs,” Ovechkin said. “It was a a playoff atmosphere out there.”

Ovechkin has 39 goals this season and is one away from reaching 40 for a 14th time — also the most in league history — despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have seven more games left this season, starting with Friday’s home game against Chicago. Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk expects an electric atmosphere.

“(The record) feels like it’s right there,” van Riemsdyk said. “He feels like he’s still scoring every night. It’s been huge for us and awesome for him to see that he’s still doing it at this torrid pace.”

Ovechkin is on track to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894, which long seemed unapproachable, before the playoffs begin. Based on his season and career scoring averages, he’s on pace to break the record April 13 at home against Columbus.

The Associated Press