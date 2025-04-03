Scottie Barnes ready to go for Raptors vs. Blazers after being listed as questionable

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates a point with forward Cole Swider (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

TORONTO — Scottie Barnes is back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Barnes had been listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report ahead of the Raptors game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old Barnes has been struggling with a finger joint contusion.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic announced before the game that Barnes would be playing, however.

Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The Raptors, who are already eliminated from the playoffs, have been resting RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl on alternating nights but Barnes has played almost every game down the stretch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.