Toronto FC acquires midfielder Maxime Dominguez on loan from Brazil's Vasco da Gama

Swiss/Spanish midfielder Maxime Dominguez, right, is shown in action for Vasco da Gama against Marica at Estádio São Januário on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vasco d Gama-Dikran Sahagian *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — Toronto FC has acquired Swiss/Spanish midfielder Maxime Dominguez on loan from Brazil’s Vasco da Gama, the Major League Soccer team announced Thursday.

The loan runs through Dec. 31, with a purchase option at the end.

“Maxime will provide us with a boost in our midfield given his technical ability, work rat and eye for delivering a pass that unlocks the opposition,” Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. ”We are happy to add a player of his calibre to our roster and look forward to his quick integration into our group.”

The 29-year-old Dominguez, who is already in Toronto, appeared in 14 games for Vasco da Gama since joining the team in September.

He previously spent two seasons in Portugal’s top league with Gil Vicente FC, where he scored six goals and added five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to Portugal, he made a combined 63 appearances in Poland across all competitions over two seasons with Miedz Legnica (2021-22 and 2022-23) and a brief stint at Rakow Czestochowa in 2023.

Born in Geneva to a Swiss mother and Spanish father, Dominguez started with his hometown Servette FC, rising through the youth ranks before making his professional debut as an 18-year-old in the Challenge Cup against FC Vaduz in February 2014.

The five-foot-eight 154-pounder went on to play for FC Zurich (2015), FC Lausanne-Sport (2015 to 2020) and Neuchâtel Xamax (2020 to 2021).

With FC Lausanne-Sport, he recorded 11 goals and nine assists through 67 appearances and won the Swiss Cup in the 2015-2016 season.

At the international level, Dominguez represented Switzerland at the youth level. He speaks Spanish, English, French as well as some German and Portuguese.

Toronto (0-4-2) looks for its first win of the MLS season when it visits unbeaten Inter Miami (4-0-1) on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press