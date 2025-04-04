Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick to miss end of Toronto Raptors season with injuries

New Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram salutes the crowd during second half NBA basketball action against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Brandon Ingram won’t make his Toronto Raptors debut this season.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic offered an update on Ingram before Toronto hosted the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Rajakovic said that Ingram has been doing more physical activity as he recovers from a severely sprained ankle and that the small forward should be able to do full-contact drills with his Raptors teammates soon.

“At the same time, we are aware that we’re running out of time over here with the end of the season coming soon,” said Rajakovic. “I don’t know if it’s going to be realistic to see him playing, but he’s trending really well.

“We are really looking forward to see him in our play groups and practice and building toward the summer.”

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Raptors on Feb. 6. New Orleans got forward Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round draft pick in return.

Ingram hasn’t played since Dec. 7 due to a severe left ankle sprain. The 27-year-old small forward was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game before he was hurt.

Rajakovic also said that sophomore swingman Gradey Dick will be shut down for the rest of the season with a bone bruise on his knee. Toronto had five games remaining heading into a meeting with Detroit on Friday.

Dick was averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists before he was hurt on March 2.

“His symptoms are improving. Right now he’s not doing much,” said Rajakovic of Dick. “He’s really focusing on lifting and working on improving his body.

“With that being said, we can pretty confidently say we’re going to shut him down for the rest of the season here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.