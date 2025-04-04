Hamstring injury expected to sideline Toronto FC's Laryea for four to six weeks

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) in action during the first half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

TORONTO — Toronto FC says fullback Richie Laryea will be out four to six weeks with his latest hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old Canadian international has not played since March 25 when he was forced to leave 22 minutes into a 4-2 loss at Orlando City.

Laryea saw a specialist in London, England, recently.

He missed three months last season after going down in the season opener, subsequently undergoing surgery in March 2024 to repair the same hamstring in London, England, by Dr. Fares Haddad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.