Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant fined US$75,000 for using finger-gun gesture during game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined US$75,000 for twice using a finger-gun gesture during a game on Thursday, the National Basketball Association said.
The gestures by Morant, who has been suspended twice by the NBA for showing a handgun on social media, were made during the Grizzlies’ win at the Miami Heat.
According to the NBA, Morant was previously warned by the league office that the finger-gun gesture could be interpreted in a negative light.
The two-time All-Star, who was selected by Memphis with the second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, was banned for eight games without pay in March 2023 for brandishing a firearm in an Instagram Live video.
Morant was also hit with a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season after a video of him posing with a firearm surfaced online.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)