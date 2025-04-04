Toronto Argonauts re-sign global punter John Haggerty

Toronto Argonauts' punter John Haggerty (29) punts as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Tanner Cadwallader (47) dives during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Global punter John Haggerty re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Contract details weren’t divulged. Haggerty became a free agent Feb. 11.

Haggerty, a 30-year-old Australian, was an East Division all-star in 2024 after posting the CFL’s second-best punt average of 50.3 yards, a career high.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty averaged a league-best 48 yards per punt in 2023 and was again a division all-star in 2022.

Toronto selected Haggerty fourth overall in the 2022 CFL global draft. Over three seasons, he has averaged 48.9 yards on 260 career punts in 47 regular-season games.

Haggerty has also helped Toronto win Grey Cup titles in 2022 and ‘24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.