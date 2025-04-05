Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record with 894

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin made history Friday night, scoring the 894th goal of his career against the Chicago Blackhawks and tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL regular-season goals record.

Ovechkin achieved the feat in the second period, scoring his 41st goal of the season. Earlier in the game, the 39-year-old potted his 40th goal to open the scoring.

The Capitals’ captain now needs one more goal to break Gretzky’s record. Through 20 NHL seasons, all with Washington, Ovechkin has recorded nine 50-goal campaigns and has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy nine times, awarded to the player with the most goals during an NHL regular season.

Ovechkin has also won the Hart Trophy three times, awarded to the league’s most valuable player.

Ovechkin now has 894 goals and 724 assists for 1,618 points in 1,486 career NHL games. Nicknamed “The Great 8” in reference to his jersey number, the Russian winger was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Ovechkin led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018, also winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the playoff MVP.

Gretzky broke the previous NHL regular-season goals record of 801 set by Gordie Howe. On March 23, 1994, as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, Gretzky scored his 802nd career goal against the Vancouver Canucks.

Gretzky went on to score 894 goals and 1,963 assists for 2,857 points in 20 seasons with the Kings, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.