Rose scores, Canadian women's soccer team blanks Argentina 3-0

Canada's Jade Rose (12) scores on Argentina goalkeeper Solana Pereyra (1) as Catalina Roggerone (4) watches during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press)

VANCOUVER — Jade Rose knows replays of her first goal for Canada’s women’s soccer team will show her shocked face.

The moment was “kind of crazy” after all, she said.

“I didn’t expect it. Which was, I feel like, visible on my face,” Rose said Friday after helping Canada to a 3-0 victory over Argentina in a friendly matchup at B.C. Place.

“It’s an incredible feeling. It’s great to have my first goal back on home soil, to have my mom in the stands, it’s my sister (Nyah’s) birthday -- it’s just a lot of things that made it a really great day.”

The seventh-ranked Canadians dominated the game from the beginning, testing No. 33 Argentina early and often.

“I think we’ve always got to be happy when we’ve won and celebrate the wins,” said head coach Casey Stoney. “I think there’s still lots of work for us to do.”

Thirteen minutes in, the home side won a free kick when captain Jessie Fleming was cut down as she charged up the field. Fleming sent the ball sailing into the six-yard box where Argentine ‘keeper Solana Pereyra jumped up to collect it.

Another set piece got Canada on the board in the 24th minute.

Adriana Leon floated a free kick into the penalty area and Vanessa Gilles nodded a header toward the Argentine goal. Pereyra got a touch on the shot, but couldn’t control the ball and Rose rushed in to tap it in over the line.

Canada had another prime opportunity in the 33rd minute when Marie-Yasmine Alidou blasted a header on net, but Pereyra stretched out and batted the shot away.

The Canadians bested the Argentine ‘keeper again in the 39th minute.

Leon deked and twisted around several defenders, then slipped a cross to Nichelle Prince at the back post. The veteran forward unleashed a shot and Pereyra got in front of it, but Prince stayed with it and booted the rebound in to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Janine Sonis started the action with a great play down the wing, Leon said.

“I just thought it was in the final third and I was looking to get a cross off and some magic happened, not quite sure,” she said. ”And I found some space, crossed it into Nichelle, and it was, I thought, overall a really great goal from the team.”

The Canadians appeared to add pad their lead in the 49th minute when Leon fired in a shot from the top of the penalty area, but the offside flag darted up, nullifying the goal.

Julia Grosso, who came on for Alidou in the 59th minute, made it 3-0 for Canada in the 87th minute after Sonis’ shot pinged off the post.

Grosso collected the ball and sent a long-range blast sailing in, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the hometown talent’s 60 or so friends and family in the stands.

“Really pleased for Julia to score at home. I think she’s got fantastic feet, fantastic ability,” Stoney said of the 24-year-old forward.

The victory punctuated Stoney’s first game on home soil since being appointed head coach of the Canadian squad in mid-January. The team is now 3-0-1 during her tenure.

An announced crowd of 12,219 took in the game — a figure Stoney wants to see grow at future matches.

“I thought the crowd was good. I’d love to see more people here, supporting the team,” she said. ”I think we can drive attendance more. This team deserves it.”

The two countries will meet again for another friendly in Langford, B.C., on Tuesday.

NOTES: Kailen Sheridan collected a clean sheet as Canada improved to 7-0-0 against Argentina. … Canadian midfielder Quinn was honoured before kickoff for making their 100th appearance for the national squad last year.

This report by Gemma Karstens-Smith of The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.