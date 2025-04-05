Swiss-born midfielder Maxime Dominguez happy to trade Rio de Janeiro for Toronto

Newly signed Swiss-Spanish midfielder Maxime Dominguez poses with his Toronto FC jersey on Friday April 4, 2025, at the MLS club's north Toronto training centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson

After disappointment in Brazil, Maxime Dominguez hopes to have found a home with Toronto FC.

The Swiss-born midfielder arrives in MLS on a season-long loan from Brazil’s Vasco da Gama with a purchase option come Dec. 31.

While Dominguez enjoyed his time in Brazil, he wanted more playing time after appearing in just 14 games since joining Vasco da Gama in September.

“We had a lot of quality (at Vasco da Gama). We had a lot of top players in my position so it was not so easy to play,” he explained.

Toronto offers him that opportunity.

“For me it’s a really good move,” Dominguez said. “I was not really happy with my situation in Brazil. It was a really nice experience there. But I’m really happy to be here in Toronto. I want to play and I want to show what I can do on the pitch.”

Toronto coach Robin Fraser likes what he sees from the 29-year-old central midfielder who is good on the ball and can unlock defences with a pass.

“He’s got really tidy feet, has good ideas,” said Fraser. “He’s able to play in one- and two-touch, which keeps our attack moving quickly. And he plays like an experienced player — his decisions offensively, his decisions defensively — he plays like a guy who’s played in a lot of games in a lot of leagues.

“That adaptability, I think, is going to help him acclimate to the league very quickly. And I think he’ll be a really good player for us.”

Dominguez is equally impressed with Toronto, saying the MLS club’s facilities are “much better” than what he is used to.

Fraser says Dominguez will be available when Toronto (0-4-2) looks for its first win of the season at league-leading Inter Miami (4-0-1) on Sunday. While Dominguez’s last competitive game was some three weeks ago, he says he is in good shape.

“The training there (in Brazil) was really hard so I think I’m fit to play,” he said.

He will wear No. 23 for Toronto. He wore the same number in Poland, a tribute to Spanish international Isco.

Dominguez was excited about the transfer to Brazil, calling it a “big experience in my life.”

“The football in Brazil, it’s something crazy,” he said. “I really enjoyed it. It was a really interesting move.”

The fans were equally crazy with Dominguez saying he was recognized on the street. They were respectful, he added, just wanting to take a photo or get an autograph.

And while he enjoyed Rio, he notes it is not an easy city to live in.

“It’s really dangerous, so that was the dark part of Rio. But it’s a beautiful city.”

Dominguez played in Switzerland, Poland and Portugal before trying his hand in Brazil.

He spent two seasons in Portugal’s top league with Gil Vicente FC, where he scored six goals and added five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Before Portugal, he made a combined 63 appearances in Poland across all competitions over two seasons with Miedz Legnica (2021-22 and 2022-23) and a brief stint at Rakow Czestochowa in 2023.

Born in Geneva to a Swiss mother and Spanish father, Dominguez started with his hometown Servette FC, rising through the youth ranks before making his professional debut as an 18-year-old in the Challenge Cup against FC Vaduz in February 2014.

The five-foot-eight, 154-pounder went on to play for FC Zurich (2015), FC Lausanne-Sport (2015 to 2020) and Neuchâtel Xamax (2020 to 2021).

At the international level, Dominguez represented Switzerland at the youth level. He grew up speaking French, one of his five languages.

In his first week in Toronto, he saw everything from sunshine to snow — a far cry from Rio.

“I lost 35 degrees,” he said with a smile.

Dominguez’s wife is expected to join him in Toronto on a few days. His father is currently with him, helping look after his dog.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press